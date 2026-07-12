Arlington Police lieutenant serves as the only female SWAT commander across all 16 FIFA host cities

FIFA World Cup organizers estimate North Texas will host about four million people during the tournament, more than any other host city.

Soccer fans from around the world bring their fandom to Dallas Stadium in Arlington for nine FIFA World Cup games. Law enforcement agencies are making sure people are safe while supporting their teams. That includes Arlington Police Lieutenant Ja'Nae McGee.

"I joined the SWAT team in 2022, and from there, it was preparation for FIFA," McGee said.

Lt. McGee is the only female commander leading a SWAT team among the 16 FIFA host cities.

"The reality is being a female in law enforcement is very different than being a male, and as long as we create that sisterhood and that bond with one another, I think it carries on through generations," McGee said.

Lt. McGee decided to go into law enforcement after seeing her cousin work as an officer for the Arlington Police Department. The World Cup assignment is perfect for her; she played soccer in high school and in college.

She leads 45 officers on her team and ensures the SWAT unit has everything needed to be prepared for emergencies.

"We needed armor, and we need additional resources for tactical operations," McGee said.

Part of the preparation included additional training.

"We came up with a big training for the Metro that was spearheaded by Arlington FD, and that was a simulation of a huge drone attack," McGee said. "It showed us where we need to work on and how we need to work on things."

The Arlington Police Department partners with other agencies for the World Cup.

"We've relied heavily on our federal partners, which include the FBI and DPS, and they help us out at the games as a reaction team for outside and interior support when we're inside the stadium. Then we also rely on Mansfield, who covers us in our absence from the city," McGee said.

France takes on Spain at Dallas Stadium for a semi-final match on Tuesday, July 14. Lt. McGee assured her team is ready.

"We get up early, we bring the team in, we get briefed, everyone gets into positions, and then it's more of we're here for presence and assistance, and everyone's having a good time," McGee said.

The mother of a seven-year-old girl hopes to be a role model for other young women while protecting fans from any potential danger.