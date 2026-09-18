Arlington police kill man armed with knife while responding to call about a suicidal person

An Arlington police officer shot and killed a man late Thursday night while responding to a call about a suicidal subject, the department said on Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a home on West Lovers Lane near Jones Drive at about 10:45 p.m. One officer shot a man who was armed with a knife, the department said. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Arlington PD said it has launched criminal and administrative investigations, which is standard policy when an officer uses deadly force. The department said it plans to release more details later Friday morning.