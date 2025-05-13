Watch CBS News
Suspect sought after alleged assault on woman at Arlington nature preserve, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Police are working to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman while she was walking at a nature preserve in Arlington.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the 59-acre Sheri Capehart Nature Preserve, located south of Interstate 20 near Bowman Springs Road.

southwest-nature-preserve-8.jpg
City Of Arlington [Parks And Recreation]

According to police, the suspect grabbed the woman from behind and pushed her to the ground. She was able to fight him off and call for help.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 200 pounds, with a bald head, pale complexion, and a Hispanic accent. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The preserve features three ponds, a fishing pier, picnic areas, and scenic trails, according to the city's website.

Police are reminding the public to stay alert, avoid walking or exercising alone, use only one earbud while walking, and report any suspicious activity to 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington police at 817-459-6065 or Kennedale police at 817-985-2168.

