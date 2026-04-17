Former Arlington Mayor Robert Cluck, who drew the Cowboys to the city, dies at 87

Robert Cluck, the mayor of Arlington from 2003 to 2015, died on Tuesday at age 87, the city confirmed on its website.

Cluck was leading City Hall when the Dallas Cowboys decided to move from Texas Stadium in Irving to a new home in Arlington; AT&T Stadium opened in 2009. Other notable developments during his tenure were the Arlington Highlands shopping center, the Viridian master planned community and the rebirth of Downtown, according to the city's obituary.

"Arlington has lost a true visionary. Dr. Robert Cluck didn't just lead our city; he reimagined what it could be. His ability to build partnerships and see the community's future potential fundamentally changed our trajectory," current Mayor Jim Ross said in a statement.

"We are a more vibrant, competitive, and world-class city today because of his bold leadership and belief in Arlington. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as we celebrate a life exceptionally well-lived," Ross said.

In addition to his time in local government, Cluck was a medical doctor, practicing as an OB-GYN for more than 20 years before taking administrative roles with local hospitals and the Harris Methodist Health Plan.

His medical background led Cluck to pursue public health and safety policies during his time in office.

Among other initiatives, Cluck launched a program to improve cardiac arrest survival in the city which included broader public access to defibrillators. He also started a fitness campaign in Arlington ISD and an pushed for an expansion of the city's hike and bike trails.

The Dr. Robert Cluck Linear Park, which features trails and a picnic area in the stadium district, was named in his honor.

In 2015, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones named the AT&T Stadium atrium in Cluck's honor.

Cluck was born in Cisco, Texas in 1939. He completed his undergraduate degree at SMU and attended medical school at UTSW in Dallas. After his internship and residency, Cluck served as a medical officer in U.S. Military during the Vietnam War.

Cluck is survived by his wife Linda, two daughters, one son and four grandchildren. A cause of death was not shared.