Arlington man files lawsuit over alleged racist symbol displayed at work on Juneteenth

As North Texans observe and celebrate Juneteenth, the day now triggers a memory of something an Arlington man said he would rather forget.

That man filed a lawsuit this week against his former employer after he alleges a manager of a hardware store created a racist display.

He didn't know it would be his last day at work inside Van Marcke's Ace Hardware store in Arlington when Devondrick Hartsfield returned after making a delivery.

It was two years ago on Juneteenth, a holiday the 36-year-old said hasn't been the same since.

"It's a painful reminder to me now," said Hartsfield. "Instead of a celebration, it's actually a reminder of someone traumatizing me for the rest of my life."

Hartsfield, who said he was the only black employee at the store during his employment, says in a lawsuit that one of his supervisors, who was white, asked him to walk to the back of the store, where he saw a backpack hanging from what he identifies as a racist symbol.

"I come in here and work hard and do my thing, respectfully, and this," he said.

Hartsfield said that after the incident, he refused to return to work unless someone was held accountable, and he was promised an investigation.

His attorney claims in a lawsuit filed against the store on Monday that his client received neither and was fired two weeks later after filing a complaint with a human resources representative.

"I felt dehumanized, unsafe," said Hartsfield. "I didn't want to go back to work. Emotionally distressed. It just, it hurt me mentally."

"The noose is a symbol of lynching of Blacks in this country," said Jason Smith, Hartsfield's attorney. "There's nothing funny about it, and it was placed in Mr. Hartsfield's workplace where he was the only Black."

CBS News Texas called and visited the store on Wednesday where a manager said someone would get back to us with a response to the lawsuit. But so far, no one with Van Marcke's Ace Hardware has responded.

In a statement we received after the incident two years ago, the store said, "Van Marcke's Ace Hardware would like to assure you and the entire community that any allegations of racism; or any discrimination is being thoroughly investigated and addressed with the utmost urgency. We take such incidents seriously and are committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for both our employees and customers."

Hartsfield said he was told at the time that the backpack belonged to another employee who left it at the store, and it was hung from the ceiling as a prank.

But Hartsfield said he never believed that explanation.

"I think it was a message," he said. "I don't think it was a misunderstanding. It was a message. It happened on Juneteenth, and it was a black monster backpack at that. So I feel like it was a message."

The lawsuit seeks a minimum of $1 million in damages for alleged mental anguish and loss of earnings.