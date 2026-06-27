King of Jordan stops in Arlington before World Cup match with Argentina

Arlington received a distinguished visitor Saturday as the King of Jordan stopped by during the city's World Cup festivities.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross

His Majesty King Abdullah II was on hand ahead of Jordan's match against powerhouse Argentina at Dallas Stadium, commonly known as AT&T Stadium, in Arlington.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross shared photos of the Jordanian leader and a message on social media.

"It was an honor to welcome a world leader to our city as fans from around the globe gather here for tonight's match between Jordan and Argentina," Ross said. "Moments like these remind us that Arlington truly is on the world stage, bringing people together through sport, friendship, and shared experiences.

"Best of luck to both teams tonight, and welcome to Arlington!"

As Jordan makes its World Cup debut in Arlington, the city is hosting a free three‑day cultural festival at the Levitt Pavilion. The event, created in partnership with the Jordan Tourism Board, offers visitors a chance to experience the country's heritage and hospitality.

His Majesty met with the Arlington mayor to discuss the Jordan-U.S. partnership and ways to expand cooperation across key sectors, a news release said.

CBS News Texas is providing continuing coverage of World Cup action.