Arlington ISD to discuss possible elementary school closure due to falling enrollment, maintenance issues

As talks of school closures grow across Texas, Arlington ISD is also faced with the tough decision to close a campus.

The district is hosting a community meeting Wednesday night to talk about the likelihood of closing Blanton Elementary.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith said the possible decision comes down to three factors: falling enrollment, building maintenance, and low test scores.

"Blanton is getting after it right now, and they're doing a good job," Smith said. "We've seen significant increases in their assessments so far this year, and we believe we would see improvement, but it wasn't the only reason that led to discuss closure of Blanton. Obviously, facilities and enrollment matter in this decision as well. We had to put all those three things together, which led to this decision."

According to the district, the building is nearly 70 years old, and one of the biggest concerns is that it can flood during heavy rain.

This campus has also rated 'F' for the past three years. Under Texas law, when a campus rates an 'F' for five years in a row, that allows the Texas Education Agency to step in and possibly take the district over.

Additionally, Blanton Elementary has also seen a decline in enrollment. From 2016 to now, their numbers have dropped by nearly 300 students.

The community meeting is on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Blanton Elementary cafeteria.

Dr. Smith said a possible vote is likely Tuesday, Jan. 20.