Man shot in Arlington declared dead in Fort Worth, police say

An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot in the chest in Arlington, but died in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Police told CBS News Texas that officers were sent to the 6600 block of Brentwood Stair Road around 3 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting call. They learned the man had been shot, and he was declared dead.

The department directed further questions about the incident to Arlington Police. CBS News Texas has reached out for more information.