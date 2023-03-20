Arlington firefighters rescue worker trapped in underground water pipe

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - Arlington firefighters kept up conversation with a man while rescuing him after he was trapped in an underground, 54-inch water pipe Monday morning.

Arlington Water Utilities was notified by its contractor, Archer Western LLC, about the worker's plight, according to a news release. A safety device known as a plug moved unexpectedly, trapping the worker's arm. The line, which is buried about six feet deep, was drained of water for a pipe section replacement project.

The underground water pipe is located at the Pierce-Burch Water Treatment Plant in the 1900 block of Lakewood Dr. One of the City's two water treatment plants, it's currently undergoing a renovation, including the replacement of several 20-foot sections of a 54-inch main used to send water from the plant to Arlington's water distribution system.

The Arlington Fire Department's Special Operations Teams rescued the worker an hour or so after he got stuck.

"We are thankful for the quick action from Archer Western and the City of Arlington Fire Department in preventing further injury. Our thoughts are with the employee involved in this accident and his family," said Arlington Water Utilities Director Craig M. Cummings. "The safety of employees at Arlington Water Utilities facilities, whether they are City employees or those working for a private company, is our highest priority. We will support Archer Western as the company completes post-accident safety reviews."

The worker was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his serious injuries.

The Pierce-Burch plant is offline during winter months and is not currently treating water.