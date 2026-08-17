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Arlington firefighters work to contain structure fire in 2400 block of West Abram Street

By
Nathalie Marie Palacios
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Nathalie Marie Palacios is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Nathalie is a local journalist with experience in both English and Spanish news.
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Nathalie Marie Palacios

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Arlington firefighters are working to contain a structure fire in the 2400 block of West Abram Street on Monday evening. 

Several businesses operate in the building where the fire broke out.   

Chopper video from the scene shows several crews on scene, working to contain the fire. 

A public information officer for Arlington Fire confirmed that a fourth alarm was called around 6:43 p.m.

It is unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the fire at this time.

Arlington Fire said they will provide an update with details "when the incident stabilizes."

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