Police: Xavier Killingsworth loses control of Cadillac, dies after 3 car crash

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - Xavier Killingsworth, 29, of Fort Worth was killed Sunday, April 2 after police said he lost control of his car and crashed into an SUV.

The multi car crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of S. Cooper Street.

Investigators said they believe Killingsworth and another person driving a Mercedes were both traveling northbound along Cooper Street when they collided. Killingsworth then lost control of his Cadillac, crossing the center median, and crashing into a Ford Excursion that was traveling southbound.

Killingsworth was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased from his injuries. The driver of the Excursion was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Also, the driver of the Mercedes was not seriously injured.

Based on evidence recovered at the scene and witness statements, investigators have not ruled out alcohol or speed as factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.