Arlington schools given all-clear after evacuations after bomb threats, authorities say

Arlington schools have been given the all-clear by police after being evacuated on Tuesday morning following bomb threats, officials confirm.

Our CBS News Texas Chopper 11 was over the scene as students were being bused away from Ditto Elementary School in the 3000 block of Quail Lane to Martin High School. School officials told CBS News Texas that the relocation was "out of an abundance of caution and to get the kids out of the heat."

Arlington Fire officials told CBS News Texas that Ditto, Oakridge and Swift elementary schools were threatened; however, all were cleared by noon after no suspicious devices were found.