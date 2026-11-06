Deaf Arlington Bowie football player finds his own way to thrive on the field

Communication is essential on the football field. From play calls and signals to building chemistry with teammates, players rely on communication to succeed.

But for Arlington Bowie High School senior safety Kaleb Phifer, communication looks a little different.

Phifer has learned to navigate the game of football as a deaf player, proving that his hearing loss does not define his ability to compete, lead, and excel on the field.

Phifer began playing football in eighth grade, driven by a desire to make his mother proud and accomplish something no one in his family had done before.

Arlington ISD

"No one in my family has made it big, and I just want to be the first," Phifer said.

Throughout his journey, one person has remained by his side: his interpreter, Tori Talor. The two have worked together since Phifer was in middle school, building a partnership that extends far beyond the classroom.

"Wherever Kaleb goes, I go," Talor said.

From helping with homework to supporting him in football, basketball, and track, Talor has been there to help Phifer navigate the challenges of school and athletics while ensuring his needs are met.

On the football field, Phifer wears cochlear implants that connect to his coaches' FM system. The technology allows him to hear instructions from the coaching staff, including defensive coverage calls, helping him stay connected to the game.

But Phifer did not always rely on the technology.

During his first two years playing football, he competed without using his cochlear implants. Talor said watching him learn the game, communicate his needs to teammates, and find ways to succeed without the devices has been one of the most rewarding parts of his journey.

That determination has helped Phifer earn the respect of his teammates and coaches.

Arlington ISD

Arlington Bowie head football coach Joseph Sam describes Phifer as a "lead by example type of football player."

Sam also calls him the "quarterback of our back end," highlighting the important role Phifer plays in leading the team's defensive secondary.

The Bowie football program has embraced Phifer as one of its own, treating him like every other member of the team. Talor said she often sees Phifer and his teammates developing their own handshakes and celebrations, creating connections that go beyond spoken communication.

Now, as Phifer prepares for the next chapter of his football career, his hard work is beginning to open doors. He has received multiple offers to play college football.

Despite the opportunities ahead, Phifer hopes his legacy will be about more than his accomplishments on the field. He wants to be remembered as a great football player who happened to be deaf.

For Talor, the end of Phifer's high school career also means the end of a special chapter in their journey together.

She said she is saddened to see their time working together come to an end but is proud to watch him pursue his dreams. Talor plans to remain one of his biggest supporters as he moves forward.

And while her work with Phifer may be nearing its end, her connection to the Bowie community will continue.

Phifer's younger brother, who is also deaf, is expected to attend Arlington Bowie next school year. Talor plans to work alongside him, continuing the support she has provided to the Phifer family.