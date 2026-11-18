Dallas firefighters are currently working to extinguish a fire at an apartment complex in Northeast Dallas.

The CBS Texas Chopper was flying over the apartment complex in the 6000 block of Abrams Road, just North of Loop 12. Flames were seen shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived.

Google Maps shows the name of the complex as "The Hive."

Firefighters were seen on the roof of one building working to extinguish hot spots.

At this time, there is no word on any injuries or on how many people may have been displaced by the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we get more information.