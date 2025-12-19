Anthony Joshua defeats Jake Paul by knockout

Anthony Joshua knocked out Jake Paul in the sixth round of their heavyweight fight on Friday night.

The two-time heavyweight champion displayed why he is one of the sport's elite punchers when he dropped the fading Paul twice in the fifth round.

Sensing the YouTuber was finished, Joshua rocked him with a right uppercut early in the sixth. The native of England then floored Paul with a combination to the head.

Although Paul (12-2) reached his feet again, Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) finally crushed Paul's upset dream when he dropped him a fourth time with a right to the head. Referee Christopher Young counted Paul out at 1:31 of the round in front of a capacity crowd of 19,600 at the Kaseya Center.

After the fight, Paul said on social media that he sustained a "double broken jaw" during the loss and shared an X-ray picture of a jaw broken in two spots.

"Double broken jaw," he wrote on Instagram. "Give me Canelo in 10 days." In a separate post from what appeared to be a hospital room, he added, "thanks for all the support I'm OK."

Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul in their heavyweight bout during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on Dec. 19, 2025, in Miami, Florida. Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Prior to the fight, Joshua told CBS Sports that he would consider it "a failure" if the match went longer than one round.

But his post-match comments were more tempered.

"Jake Paul has done really well tonight," Joshua said, according to CBS Sports. "I want to give him his props. He got up time and time again. It was difficult in there for him, but he kept trying to find a way. It takes a real man to do that."

With the victory, Joshua can angle to reclaim the heavyweight title he lost against Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua has talked about a long-discussed match with countryman and former champion, Tyson Fury. However, Fury is currently retired following consecutive losses to Usyk in 2024.

It was Joshua's first bout since Daniel Dubois knocked him out in five rounds in September 2024.

Joshua methodically established pace against Paul from the opening round as neither fighter engaged early. Midway through the round, Paul threw an overhand right that Joshua blocked with his glove. In the closing seconds, Joshua scored with a right to the head near the ropes.

In the second, Joshua began utilizing his 6-inch reach advantage by leading with a left jab.

Paul scored with a short right to the head early in the fourth. Later in the round, Paul twice fell to the canvas awkwardly as he again attempted to cut distance during close exchanges

Paul weighed 216 pounds and Joshua weighed 243 for the bout.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump said he watched the fight while flying back to Washington from a rally in North Carolina.

"On the plane I just got to watch the Jake Paul Fight, and he did really well, especially as a display of GREAT Courage against a very talented and large Anthony Joshua," Mr. Trump wrote. "Fantastic Entertainment, but Kudos to Jake for his Stamina, and frankly, Ability, against a much bigger man!"

The 28-year-old Paul, who began his career in January 2020, originally had targeted an exhibition in Miami with lightweight champion Gervonta Davis last month. But Davis encountered legal problems that scrapped the event. Paul quickly pivoted and landed the bout against Joshua in the same venue.

Celebrities in the crowd included golf champion Rory McIlroy, New York Mets slugger Juan Soto, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and retired NFL receivers Michael Irvin and Brandon Marshall.

In an undercard bout between retired UFC champions, 50-year-old Anderson Silva scored a second-round TKO against Tyron Woodley.