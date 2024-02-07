Another nice, mild day ahead for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking warmer weather, then rain for part of your weekend.

CBS News Texas

After a chilly start this morning, we'll see highs in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south, gusting to 25 to 30 mph. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies, but much of this day will be dry.

CBS News Texas

Later tonight, a few isolated showers are possible as a weak cold front approaches North Texas. But most areas will be dry under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

On Thursday, breezy southwest winds with boost our high temperatures into the mid 70s. We'll see partly sunny skies and a slight chance of a shower (20%).

CBS News Texas

The cold front will stall near our area by Friday, giving way to more unsettled weather. In fact, we'll have a chance of showers, especially by your Friday evening and night. We don't expect rain all day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

With the front still stalled near our area, we'll have periods of rain for both Saturday and Sunday, but your entire weekend won't be a complete washout.

CBS News Texas

Rain chances on Saturday are at 50%. A couple of thunderstorms are possible, but the threat for severe weather is low for now. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

CBS News Texas

If you have outdoor plans to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, have a backup plan. Scattered showers are still possible here in North Texas.

CBS News Texas

The rain chance is around 60%. Isolated storms are possible. It will also be cool. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

CBS News Texas

Highs will be in the mid 50s on Monday. We'll see partly cloudy skies with a stray early shower.