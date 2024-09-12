Another day of below-average temperatures in North Texas before summer feel returns

Thursday morning started cloudy, with some light rain in parts of North Texas. Precipitation will taper off, with a mainly dry afternoon.

The clouds and the few areas of light rain and drizzle were associated with the storm that was Hurricane Francine. As of Thursday morning, Francine has weakened to a tropical depression and will continue to lose strength throughout Thursday.

Some of the low clouds that have been in the North Texas skies will be clearing throughout the morning hours. Rain chances are higher for counties further east of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. By the afternoon there will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across the region.

Despite the clear skies, high temperatures remain below average for this time of the year. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s across the region on Thursday.

The cooler temperatures are not sticking around, however. A strong ridge of high pressure is building over the southern plains this weekend and into next week, bringing temperatures back to summer levels. Air temperatures are not expected to reach 100 degrees, but "feels-like" temperatures will.