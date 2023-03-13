Watch CBS News
Local News

Amtrak wants to study a new passenger train route between Mississippi and North Texas

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS/AP

Amtrak wants to study new potential rail service from North Texas
Amtrak wants to study new potential rail service from North Texas 00:25

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Amtrak and the Southern Rail Commission said they will apply for federal funds to study a passenger rail service between Meridian, Mississippi, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

The corridor along Interstate 20 would serve cities including Jackson, Mississippi and Monroe and Shreveport, Louisiana. Amtrak said in a news release that it would be a separate section of its Crescent train, which now runs between New York and New Orleans, meaning travelers could take one train from North Texas to Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and New York.

map-monroe-dallas-amtrak.png
CBS News Texas

Amtrak said the idea has been explored for two decades, but President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law made the time right to take the next step. Money for the study would come from funds approved in that law.

"This application is the first step in determining the feasibility of this concept and the benefits and challenges, including federal funding commitments, of expanding Amtrak service to the I-20 route," Amtrak Network Development Vice President Nicole Bucich said in a statement.

If the study is approved and finds that service along the route is warranted, Amtrak would then seek federal money to pay for startup costs.

"This has the potential to be the first new Amtrak service of its kind in more than 25 years and it would come in an area that has long been underserved by passenger rail," Southern Rail Commission Chairman Knox Ross said in a statement.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 12:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.