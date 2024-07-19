Strike averted? American Airlines, union for 28,000 flight attendants reach tentative agreement

NORTH TEXAS – A tentative agreement has been reached between American Airlines and the union representing its flight attendants, likely ending the possibility of a busy summer travel season strike.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, representing 28,000 American workers, made the announcement after a week of negotiations with the major airline in Phoenix.

The agreement addresses the union's concerns about compensation, retroactive pay, and work rules, the APFA said.

APFA's board of directors and executive committee must approve the agreement before the union's membership votes. A briefing on the tentative agreement will be held for its board of directors and executive committee on Wednesday, July 24. The union said additional details will be released after the meeting.

"If approved, this agreement will put billions of additional dollars into compensation and work rules for our flight attendant workgroup," APFA National President Julie Hedrick said in a news release.

The union said a tentative agreement summary will be mailed to each flight attendant. It also will be provided on the union's website at apfa.org.

"APFA would like to thank the 28,000 Flight Attendants whose participation in this process achieved this tentative agreement," Hedrick said. "Endless picketing events, engagement with the media and the traveling public, and a solid 99.47% 'yes' strike vote authorization pushed this management team to a tentative contract that rightfully addresses our scheduling and economic needs. Strikes and the threat of strikes work."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden praised the APFA and American Airlines for reaching the tentative agreement.

"Collective bargaining works," Biden said in a statement, adding such a strike would have been "devastating for the industry and consumers."

"This is the culmination of over five years of negotiations and proves once again that collective bargaining benefits workers, companies, and our economy," Biden said. "As the most pro-union and pro-worker president in American history, I'm proud of the record wages and record contracts secured by workers during my administration. When unions are strong, our nation is strong."