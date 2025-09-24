American Airlines technology issue causes 1,000 delayed flights, including 400 at DFW International Airport

A maintenance issue delayed about 1,000 American Airlines flights in the United States on Wednesday. That included more than 400 delays and about 40 cancellations at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The skies at DFW weren't so friendly, leaving American Airlines passengers like David Dudney with a major headache.

"I was kind of disappointed that they couldn't keep the flight on schedule," Dudney said. "I was supposed to go from Dallas directly to Minneapolis-Saint Paul and play some golf, and the flight got canceled, so now my only choice to go to Miami, which is a longer flight."

Airline cites technical issue

American Airlines sent CBS News Texas a statement, saying, in part:

"American is aware of a technical issue impacting some of our maintenance applications. Our team is utilizing alternative procedures for closing out flights, which is resulting in some delayed departures."

Frequent flyers express frustration

Brandon Green's connecting flight to North Carolina was delayed.

"Now I'm stuck in Dallas, so it's very frustrating considering I fly American every week," Green said.

Family trip disrupted on birthday

A local family got stuck at DFW on their son's 18th birthday. They said their flight to Boston was delayed — and that was just the beginning.

"Hopefully, it won't keep getting delayed. Our terminal keeps on getting moved. It's been moved three times," Shelly Lesley said. "I don't want to go home and stay the night. I just want to go where we're supposed to go."

Recent outage adds to woes

This comes after a technology failure led to an outage at a Dallas-area air traffic control center late last week, which caused more than 600 American Airlines cancellations.