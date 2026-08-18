American Airlines is bringing back seatback screens, adding more premium seats, company says

American Airlines is officially bringing back built-in seatback entertainment screens, and the company says they're introducing tech-savvy upgrades and adding more premium seats across the fleet.

The Fort Worth-based airline said its new screens, set to roll out in 2028, will feature 4K resolutions and be among the largest displays offered on narrowbody aircraft in North America. American also said the screens would include access to a large selection of entertainment, USB-C fast-charging ports, and Bluetooth audio connectivity for wireless headphones and earbuds.

American Airlines

"We're making one of the most significant investments in the onboard experience in our history," said Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden in a news release. "From next-generation seatback entertainment at every seat to substantially more premium seating options, these enhancements will give our customers more ways to relax, stay connected and enjoy their journey."

American said it will roll out the new displays as quickly as possible, with full fleet installation set to be finished by the early part of the next decade.

The new screens aren't the only upgrades American says are coming to its narrowbody fleet. Right now, the airline estimates that about 25% of the seats it offers are premium selection. It aims to grow that to about 40%. American says that, to that end, new Boeing 747 MAX 10 aircraft in upcoming deliveries will have 24 First Class seats, while the Airbus A321neo portion of the fleet will be reconfigured to add additional First Class seats.

Further, American said the majority of its narrowbody fleet will be retrofitted to expand the number of Main Cabin Extra seats, and that refreshed interiors will offer more storage, redesigned seats, and enhanced lighting.

The airline also said narrowbody aircraft will get Wi-Fi powered by the Starlink satellite internet service starting in 2027. It's also promising new investment in Flagship and Admirals Club lounges, including expansion of the grab-and-go Provisions by Admirals Club concept launched at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport. American also said it is featuring enhanced premium dining and beverage offerings, as well as additional digital upgrades to streamline the travel journey.