Amber Alert issued for Rockwall 6-month-old police say was abducted

ROCKWALL – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Monday morning for a six-month-old girl who Rockwall Police Department say was abducted.

Nova Brady Texas DPS

Nova Brady was last seen at 4:30 a.m. Monday on the 300 block on Munson Street, police say. She was wearing white pajamas with flowers on them.

Police are searching for 26-year-old Dakota Brady and 21-year-old Margaret Van Aken, who they say Nova was last seen with. They are looking for a gray 2007 Toyota Sienna with the Texas license plate VKG 9957. 

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.

