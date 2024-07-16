Southwest Airlines offers Amazon Prime Day deals. Here's how much you can save on flights.

A look behind the scenes of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime members can get discounted fares from Southwest Airlines for Amazon Prime Day.

The discount airline is offering up to 30% off base fares on Prime Day, taking place July 16 and 17, Southwest said in a statement to CBS News. Southwest said it is the first airline to officially partner with Amazon to offer deals tied to the online retailer's shopping promotion.

Travelers must be Prime members to take advantage of the discounts. A membership costs $14.99 per month, or $138 per year, according to Amazon.

"Amazon's Prime Day Event draws consumers looking for travel deals and inspiration, and we're inviting Prime Day members to enjoy Southwest's service with a discount on our already low fares as a way to win more Customers and drive bookings," Jennifer Bridie, Southwest vice president of marketing communications and strategy, said in a statement.

Consumers looking to get away can visit Southwest's website, where the promo code "PRIME" will earn them ticket discounts of up to 30% on select flights within the continental U.S. scheduled between August 6 and December 18, although some dates are blacked out.

Travel to Hawaii and Puerto Rico can be booked on Prime Day for trips between August 13 and December 17, with some exclusions. Reservations must be made by July 17.

Other travel companies, including Viator, a tour company, and cruise operator Carnival are also offering deals tied to Prime Day.