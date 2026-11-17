For years, Amanda Simpson stayed away from Denton. It was where she raised her children. It was where school mornings, family routines, and ordinary moments unfolded. It is also where, on May 16, 2018, authorities say her ex-husband killed their three children and boyfriend before taking his own life.

Today, she returns carrying memories no parent should ever have to bear.

"I never imagined being back without my kids," Simpson said.

Returning wasn't easy, but Simpson says there was a reason she wanted to come back. This is the first time she has publicly shared her story in such detail on television. And at the center of it is a sentence she says her ex-husband spoke moments before his death.

Amanda Simpson CBS News Texas

"As I am begging for him not to shoot me, he just stares at me with a gun pointed at me," Simpson recalled. "He says, 'I'm not going to kill you. I'm going to make you live with this.'"

Eight years later, those words still follow her.

The last night

On May 15, 2018, Simpson spent what would become her final evening with her three children: 8-year-old Odin, 6-year-old Cadence, and 4-year-old Drake. Her ex-husband, Justin Painter, was there as well.

During the drive home, Simpson said Painter asked whether they could reconcile.

"He was like, 'After all this time, we can rekindle our marriage?'" She said she told him no. Then, Simpson said he grabbed the steering wheel and attempted to force their vehicle into oncoming traffic.

The argument continued during the drive. Later that night, the children stayed with their father under a court-ordered custody arrangement.

"That was the last time I saw them," she said.

She remembers Cadence wanting to stay a little longer.

"Mommy, I want to spend more time with you," Simpson said. She reminded her daughter that the custody arrangement had been ordered by a judge.

"So I head back to Ponder. I'm not thinking anything of it. I'll see you tomorrow."

She never did.

The morning everything changed

The next morning, Painter did not take the children to school; instead, Simpson says he brought them to her home, where she and her boyfriend, Seth Richardson, were sleeping.

At first, she thought she heard a transformer explode outside.

Then came more loud pops.

Then ringing.

Then confusion.

As the ringing in her ears began to fade, she heard a voice. It wasn't Richardson's.

"I hear, 'Seth's dead. The kids are dead.'" She turned and saw Richardson shot on the bed.

Standing in the doorway, she says Painter was holding a gun. Simpson recalls pleading for her life.

Then came the words she says she will never forget. "I'm not going to kill you. I'm going to make you live with this."

Moments later, Painter took his own life. At first, she prayed he was lying, and then she walked through the house where she found Drake, then Cadence, and then Odin.

In a matter of moments, four people she loved were gone.

Looking Back

Today, Simpson says she recognizes warning signs she did not fully understand at the time.

"I wasn't allowed to have friends," she said. "I couldn't spend money. I wasn't allowed to have a job. He needed to know everywhere I was going."

Looking back, she says she believes there were warning signs that should have received more attention. One issue continues to weigh heavily on her. The firearm.

According to Simpson, Painter previously used the gun during an incident in which she says she contacted law enforcement after he expressed suicidal behavior.

During the custody hearings, she says, "He wanted the kids and his firearm."

When asked whether a judge allowed him to have the firearm, Simpson answered: "Yes."

Building a life beyond tragedy

After the killings, Simpson moved to Virginia to be closer to family. The healing process has been long, and it continues.

On her arm is a tattoo honoring Odin, Cadence and Drake. Surrounding them are tributes to two more children who have entered her life since then.

"It has all my children. All five of them," she said.

Today, she sees pieces of the three children she lost reflected in the two she is raising. She says she also has a "bonus" daughter who is part of our new blended family.

"Odin, Cadence and Drake shine through my kids now," she said. "My children have always been my purpose. They will forever be my purpose."

But her purpose has grown beyond her own family.

Why she came back

Simpson recently participated in Preventable, a documentary produced by the Battered Women's Justice Project (BWJP) examining domestic violence, firearms, and warning signs that can precede deadly violence. Information about the documentary, survivor stories, and educational resources is available at bwjp.org and bwjp.org/our-work/preventable/.

The documentary asks a difficult question: Could some of these deaths have been prevented?

According to BWJP, more than 70 women are killed each month in the United States by an intimate partner using a firearm. The organization says survivors face dramatically increased danger when an abusive partner has access to a gun.

Asked what she hopes people take away from the documentary, Simpson didn't hesitate.

"Don't give up," she said. "If there's signs, take them seriously. If nobody will listen, don't shut up. Keep talking. Keep going to the courts. Keep doing what you have to do to make a change."

Returning to Denton was her idea. "This is where it happened." And she wants people to understand why she came back.

"My plea for help was swept under the rug."

"I live with it every single day"

Simpson knows she is not alone.

"We have hundreds of thousands of survivors that have gone through things they shouldn't have gone through because somebody just wouldn't listen," she said.

Years have passed. The grief has not.

"My story might have happened eight years ago, but I live with it every single day." Then she paused. "I'm here. I'm breathing. My kids are not."

A ring that never leaves her hand

There is one item Simpson rarely removes. A ring she wears every day contains pieces of her children's first haircuts, she said. It also contains a piece of the shirt Seth Richardson was wearing when he was killed.

She says it allows her to carry all four victims with her wherever she goes.

In Denton, she does not want to relive the tragic headlines but rather to make sure Odin, Cadence, Drake, and Seth are remembered and that other victims know there is still time to ask for help. Their tragedy may be preventable.

What experts say people can learn from Amanda's story

Amanda Simpson's story is deeply personal, but advocates who work with victims of domestic violence say many of the warning signs she described appear in cases across the country.

As part of our story, the I-Team also spoke with two experts in domestic violence prevention and victim advocacy about the themes they heard in Simpson's story, including control, threats of self-harm, access to firearms and the challenges victims often face when trying to get help.

Watch our extended interviews with:

Jennifer Becker, Director of the National Center on Gun Violence and Relationships at the Battered Women's Justice Project

Donna Bloom, Director of Legal Services at Denton County Friends of the Family

For more information about Preventable and the Battered Women's Justice Project's work, visit bwjp.org.

Resources For Help

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Call: 800-799-SAFE (7233)

Text: START to 88788

Website: https://www.thehotline.org

Denton County Friends of the Family

24/7 Crisis Line: 940-382-7273

Toll-Free: 800-572-4031

Call or Text: 940-382-7273

Website: https://dcfof.org

Battered Women's Justice Project (Producer of Preventable)

National Resource Center and Survivor Advocacy Resources

Documentary, survivor resources and educational materials:

https://bwjp.org/our-work/preventable/

Texas Family Violence Resources

Statewide family violence assistance and shelter referrals are available through the Texas Health and Human Services Family Violence Program.

Texas Advocacy Project

Free legal assistance for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

Legal Line: 800-374-HOPE (4673)

Website: https://www.texasadvocacyproject.org