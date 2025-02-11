Allen man sentenced to 60 years for prolonged sexual abuse of two young girls

NORTH TEXAS – A 46-year-old man from Allen has been sentenced to 60 years in prison without parole for the prolonged sexual abuse of two young girls, as announced Tuesday by the Collin County District Attorney's Office.

Joseph Baker Collin County District Attorney's Office

A jury found Joseph Baker guilty of the continuous sexual abuse of two children. Judge Tom Nowak handed down Baker's sentence in the 366th District Court of Collin County.

According to authorities, Baker began abusing the first child when she was 7 years old, continuing for 13 years. After the first victim moved out at age 20, Baker then started abusing a second child, beginning when she was 13 years old.

A police investigation was launched after the second child "bravely came forward" after "enduring approximately a year of abuse," according to Willis' office.

Allen Police Detective Jared McConathy spearheaded the investigation, with the first victim confirming years of abuse and the second victim providing crucial details during a forensic interview, Willis' office said.

"This predator robbed these children of their innocence, but today, justice has spoken loud and clear," Willis said. "I strongly commend these courageous survivors for speaking out, the investigators for their relentless pursuit of justice, and the jury for ensuring that this abuser was held accountable."

Willis said the judge's sentence will ensure "this predator will spend the rest of his life behind bars."