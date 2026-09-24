Allen Eagles put faith and sportsmanship on display after games

For Allen High School football, tradition means more than championships and a nationally recognized program.

The Eagles pride themselves on unity, family, and sportsmanship – values the program says have been part of Allen football long before the spotlight grew.

Head coach Lee Wiginton, who has led the Eagles since 2022, told CBS News Texas' Jaylon Shoots that many people know Allen for its state championships, national recognition, and multi-million-dollar stadium.

But Wiginton says the program's history stretches back decades.

He wants to honor the Allen Eagles who played during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s – many of whom still return to the stadium to watch the team today.

Building a family

Allen is ranked among the top high school football programs in the country by multiple outlets, but players say the team's foundation goes beyond what happens on Friday nights.

Senior James Roberson says spending so much time together has helped create a strong bond among teammates.

"I'm always around them. It really builds camaraderie. We do everything together."

From the difficult days of minicamp to early-morning practices at 5:30 a.m., players say they have learned to rely on one another.

Junior Josyah Johnson describes the Eagles as more than just a football team.

"This team is a real family. All of us feel like we are brothers to each other. Our coaches are like our dads and uncles. We really love each other."

That sense of togetherness has become a defining part of the program as the Eagles navigate the demands and expectations that come with playing at Allen.

Faith after the final whistle

For Allen, the sense of community does not end when the game does.

After each game, the Eagles ask their opponents if they would like to pray together.

Myckena Guerrero

Wiginton says the practice dates back to his early coaching days in 2000.

"When we step between the lines, we understand that God created a physical game and a game that he knows is going to be competitive, and we're going to honor that part of it," Wiginton said.

"But we're also going to know when the game ends that we got to play the game because of Him, so we're going to give Him the thanks and appreciation and the honor that He deserves. But we're also going to do that while showing respect to that other team."

That tradition has also become part of the players' leadership.

Johnson has led postgame prayers during multiple games, carrying the practice forward with his teammates.

"The Lord is my Savior. You can see all these crowds and all these fans, but I play for an audience of one at the end of the day," Johnson said. "I wouldn't be here on this field if it wasn't for the Lord."

Johnson says every time he steps onto the field, his faith remains at the center of why he plays.

For the Allen Eagles, the football tradition is about more than what happens on the scoreboard. It is about honoring those who came before them, building a family within the program, and showing respect to the opponent – both before and after the game.