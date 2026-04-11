North Texas kids enjoy inclusion, the outdoors at All Kids Count event in Flower Mound

Over 300 North Texas kids and their families came together today for a day focused on inclusion, joy, and making lasting memories.

The 31st annual All Kids Count event is hosted by nonprofit Love For Kids, Inc. It gives children with special needs a chance to step away from daily challenges and simply be kids in the outdoors.

"It's such an honor to be able to serve this community," said Sandy Huffman, president of the organization. "We're looking forward to touching everybody's life, cause that's what we do, we touch lives."

The event has horseback riding, a petting zoo, face painting, and so much more for families. It allows children with intellectual or medical challenges and their parents the opportunity to get away from the day-to-day care routines and medical visits to relax and spend time with each other through outdoor activities.

Love for Kids, Inc., was founded in 1975. Its mission is to work hand in hand with families to ensure they have access to basic needs like education and resources. Organizers said the smiles on kids' faces make the months of planning worth it.

"These special need children, they are the same to us as regular kids are. When they come out here, they feel a part, they are not looked at any special kind of way or nothing," said Fred Whitfield, the vice president of public relations for Love for Kids. "A lot of them have seen horses on TV, but they never get the change to ride one, but here they get to ride one."

Organizers said they are always looking for volunteers for the annual event. Click here if you'd like to get involved.