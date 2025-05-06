Airport security upgrades take effect with Real ID deadline

A long-awaited upgrade to airport security finally goes into effect Wednesday across the country.

Airlines and security checkpoints will require travelers to have an updated driver's license or identification card with a special symbol.

Otherwise, you could face greater scrutiny before being allowed to board.

Carrollton resident Donna Barron made sure she before she boarded a flight at Love Field that her driver's license would be acceptable for the return trip.

"I'm prepared," said Barron. "It's my first time going through, so I'm very interested to see how it's going to go."

Barron and others traveling on domestic commercial flights will be required beginning Thursday to have a yellow star on their state-issued ID or driver's license.

That means it's been entered and screened through a national database called Real ID.

"These requirements establish consistent government-wide identity verification standards to strengthen international security and prevent fraud," said Patrick Clarke, the Dallas Love Field Spokesperson.

The change to Real IDs

Real ID has been in the works for more than 20 years. The security change originated after the 9/11 terror attacks, but has been delayed by logistical issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.

What if you don't have a Real ID yet?

If you don't have the yellow star on your driver's license or state-issued ID, you can still board a light, it will just be a lot harder.

"Here's the thing, those who do not present Real ID-compliant documents—they will face additional screening. Who needs that when you're trying to catch a flight," said Clarke.

CBS News data found that while 98% of Texans already have a Real ID, 30 other states are still less than 70% in compliance. That could lead to delays at ticket counters and TSA screenings because of those who will face another layer of security.

"We are bracing for tomorrow," Clarke said. "We have additional staff at the ready to account for those who may not be ready and in compliance."

Those who qualify and need an updated license in Texas can order one online as long as it's not expired.

Love Field said a US passport will also be accepted when the security standard takes effect.