Crews investigating after small aircraft downed near north Fort Worth airfield

Emergency crews are responding after a small aircraft crashed near a Tarrant County airfield late Wednesday morning.

CBS News Texas was alerted to a scene near West Bonds Ranch Road and Thatcher Road, located southeast of the Hicks Airfield. The Fort Worth Police Department has confirmed that officers are on scene investigating as of publication.

A CBS News Texas photojournalist arrived at the scene to record video and provide on-the-scene details. The small aircraft was seen just off the road and burnt out, while red scene tape was set up to cordon off the area. Power lines were also seen down on the grassy area where the aircraft was spotted.

A review of the aircraft's tail number in FAA records reveals it is a small Lancair IV-P kit plane built by Amigo Air Enterprises and registered to Plane Metrics LLC of Fort Worth. It was granted a valid certificate in May 2018, set to expire in May 2028. It had a single engine, was a fixed-wing aircraft, and was built in 2000.

The FAA confirmed the crash happened around 9:50 a.m. in a statement sent to CBS News Texas, noting only the pilot was on board when the crash happened. The NTSB will take charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.

CBS News Texas is working to get more information about what exactly happened. This article will be updated as new details are shared.