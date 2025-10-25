Air traffic controller turns to DoorDash, gets loan as paychecks run dry during shutdown: "Pressure on top of pressure"

Air traffic controller Jack Criss is now clearing takeoffs and takeout orders. The single dad took on a side gig as a DoorDash delivery driver during the second-longest government shutdown in modern history in order to make some extra cash and cover his daughter's high school tuition.

For the past few weeks, air traffic controllers have been receiving partial pay – but next week, they're expected to miss their first full paychecks as the funding lapse continues.

"It's been incredibly difficult. You can feel the tension, and it's heavy…and it hurts," Criss said in an interview that aired on "CBS Saturday Mornings."

As the government shutdown rolls into Day 25, Congress remains unable to strike a deal. The Senate failed to advance measuresThursday that would pay federal employees like Criss.

"It is hard enough just going to work. Now, when you add…not getting paid, that's when you just like multiply the level of pressure. And you know, air traffic is a safety sensitive position," Criss said. "The margin of error is zero. So if you think about it as pressure on top of pressure, when you don't know exactly when you'll get paid based on politics."

Criss said he has tapped into his retirement funds and taken out a high-interest, short-term loan to make sure he has the cash to weather a lengthy shutdown.

While Criss has continued to clock into work, the Department of Transportation reports that it's seen an uptick in sick calls from controllers, causing staffing shortages at some airports.

"Safety is paramount for us and so if we don't have the staffing levels in a tower, TRACON or center, you will see us delay traffic; you will see us cancel flights," U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

Duffy has discouraged air traffic controllers from taking on side hustles to focus on their already demanding positions.

"Well, I don't want my air traffic controllers to take a second job — I want them to do one job. I don't want them delivering for DoorDash, I don't want them driving Uber. I want them coming to their facilities, and controlling the air space," Duffy said Thursday at the House GOP's press conference, though he acknowledged the financial stress workers are facing to "feed their kids and support their family members."

But Criss says there's no way around it for struggling workers like himself. Even with the extra income from DoorDash he was "not even close" to covering his daughter's tuition bill.

Criss shared his story with lawmakers at a televised town hall last week. After hearing his story, DoorDash reached out to offer the essential worker $10,000 to help pay for his daughter's education. If the money comes, Criss said it would be a huge help – but it still may not be enough to give up his new side job.