After a cool Tuesday morning, humidity bumps up temps

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Humidity increases on this breezy Tuesday
Humidity increases on this breezy Tuesday 01:28

NORTH TEXAS - Happy Tuesday!

It's a milder start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Breezy southerly winds will increase humidity across the area and bump temperatures into the lower 80s.

Far western counties may see a storm or two late this evening as storms develop out west and track eastward.

They will weaken as they near Breckenridge and Graham and dissipate before making it to DFW.

Clouds increase Wednesday with continued breezy southerly winds and highs are back to the low 80s for the afternoon.

A spotty shower is possible but better rain chances exist north near the Red River where a stalled out frontal boundary sits.

We are evaluating the need for weather alerts Friday and Saturday when rain and storm chances return to North Texas.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted DFW both days for the potential of severe storms.

 Keep the rain gear handy as we head through the end of the week as rain will be heavy at times.

Temperatures top out in the 80s all week with mornings getting back to the lower 70s.

Please be weather aware as we head into the later part of the week and stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on April 23, 2024 / 6:16 AM CDT

