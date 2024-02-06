After a cold morning, a beautiful Tuesday is ahead

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking warmer weather and a chance of rain for your weekend.

CBS News Texas

After a chilly start to your Tuesday, high temperatures will rise into the mid 60s. We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

On Wednesday, highs will reach the upper 60s under partly sunny skies. A stray shower is possible late Wednesday night.

For Thursday, even warmer weather is expected. Highs will be in the low 70s. A cold front will move into the area and nearly stall, giving way to a 10-20% chance of a shower Thursday. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies.

With the front near our area, our weather will stay unsettled on Friday with a chance of rain. Rain chances are around 20-30% for now. The highest rain chances will arrive late Friday night.

Your weekend will not be a washout. However, prepare for some rain for both Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, we'll likely have scattered showers for your Saturday morning. The rain chance is 40%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

We'll see a few showers on Sunday, too. The rain chance is at 40%. Highs will cool into the low 60s.

Parts of North Texas could see between a quarter to a half inch of rain from Friday through Sunday evening.