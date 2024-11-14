After 131 years in business, Fort Worth "treasure" Haltom's Jewelers announces closure

FORT WORTH — It is the end of an era in downtown Fort Worth: Haltom's Jewelers, operating for decades at the corner of Main and Third, is closing.

"Wow, that's so sad," customer Fawn Stone lamented while gazing at the beloved brick building. "It's so sad."

Stone called the store a "treasure" with a special place in her family's history. She and many customers said they were stunned to hear the news.

"I actually almost cried because it breaks my heart because years ago I got married at [the] courthouse over there, and we came here to pick up my ring," said Stone. "We picked up the engagement and the wedding band ... and they were actually helping us through financing because we were we were a young couple."

Although years have passed since then, Stone said she's sad to see this downtown institution go away. The clocktower outside the downtown store is a landmark as well as a timekeeper.

Over 131 years, the store has remained family-owned, first by the Haltom family, and then by Jack and Ladye Ann Miller since 1983. Their two other locations in Grapevine and Ridglea are closing as well.

"They're like family," said customer Mike Waschka. "And Ladye Ann has been a sweetheart all these years. She's been wonderful to me. She sold me my wife's wedding ring, engagement ring. She sold jewelry to me that I've given for presents, things that I've gotten for myself. And when my mom died, the very first card that I got—the very first card that I got, was from Ladye Ann."

The Millers declined to comment beyond a joint statement Ladye Ann Miller posted on the store's website. It reads, in part:

"Between us, Jack and I have 108 years of retail experience and we have loved every minute. We have always worked hard for our family, our employees and their families and our customers. While we are closing the stores and ending this chapter, we will remain a part of this community that is so important to us."

In the ever-evolving world of retail, businesses come and go. That's especially true in Sundance Square. Now, many who work in the area are wondering if the building will become another empty space.

"You know, I started working downtown seven years ago and it feels a little different," said Elliott Wallace. "There's less things to walk to and yeah, it's all concerning."

Waschka agreed and said, at one time, his family visited the popular shopping and entertainment district weekly. But he's noticed lots of changes since the pandemic.

"Sundance is not what it used to be," he said, bothered that so many popular businesses have pulled out of the area. "You're running out of good, solid, rent-paying tenants who are going elsewhere and they're taking their money."

He said he's spoken to the Millers and is content that they're looking forward to this next season.

"Ladye Ann explained to me she's looking forward to staying at home. So, yeah, good for her," said Waschka. "She said, 'I've been doing retail for 50 years. I'm done.' Okay, that's fair."

But he said the brick building on the corner, already decorated for Christmas, will still be special.

The Millers are in the process of liquidating the store's inventory and have not given a final closing date nor disclosed what they plan to do with the iconic clock.