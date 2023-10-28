Watch CBS News
Adolis García matches MLB postseason record with 21st RBI in World Series opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García matched the MLB postseason record with his 21st RBI when he drove in a run with a single in the first inning of the World Series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

That hit by García put the Rangers ahead 2-0 and matched the 21 RBIs that David Freese had in 2011 when the St. Louis Cardinals won a seven-game World Series against the Rangers. García has driven in runs in seven consecutive postseason games.

García was the AL Championship Series MVP when he drove in 15 runs during those seven games against the Houston Astros. He also became the first player with RBIs in six straight games within a postseason series.

