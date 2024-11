A chemical spill at a Home Depot in Plano has six people experiencing symptoms, according to Plano PD.

Plano Fire-Rescue and PD responded on Monday afternoon to the Home Depot on State Highway 121 and Ohio Drive. The chemical involved is some sort of acid, Plano PD confirmed, but there were no other specifics.

While several ambulances were requested to respond to the scene, no one was taken to the hospital for treatment.