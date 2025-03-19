Accepted: Texas Woman's University talks incentives for incoming class

As high school seniors across North Texas make decisions about their futures, local colleges and universities are rolling out acceptance letters. But this year, students face more challenges than ever, with rising tuition costs and changes to DEI initiatives reshaping the admissions landscape.

To address these evolving challenges, Texas Woman's University in Denton is increasing its focus on affordability and accessibility, ensuring students have the resources they need to pursue higher education. For many families, the cost of college remains a major concern.

"One of the biggest challenges parents look at is financing—can we afford this as a family?" said Javier Flores, TWU's vice president of enrollment management.

According to U.S. News & World Report, tuition and fees vary widely across the country. The average cost for a public in-state school is approximately $11,000 per year, while private institutions can reach $43,000 annually—before factoring in housing, food, and textbooks, which add thousands more.

To ease the financial burden, TWU recently doubled its scholarships for transfer students, part of a broader effort to ensure students have access to high-quality education at a lower cost.

"We are required by our accrediting body to offer the exact same program as the higher-tuition universities, so students get the same education," said Erika Armstrong, TWU's interim dean of the College of Health Sciences.

Amid national rollbacks on DEI initiatives, some universities have adjusted their approach to admissions.

However, TWU says it remains committed to fostering an inclusive environment.

"Our student makeup is so diverse. We have students with different demographics and life experiences that make up this melting pot," Flores said.

University officials also confirmed that no student scholarships have been affected by the changes.

Beyond the challenges facing students, universities themselves are grappling with increased competition to attract and retain students. To remain competitive, TWU is making major investments in its campus, including a new visitors center and health sciences center, both set to open this fall and focusing on its most in-demand programs, including nursing.

"We have a lot of in-demand programs in healthcare right now," Armstrong said.

As Texas universities continue to adapt to the evolving needs of students, TWU hopes that more North Texans will soon find themselves accepted.