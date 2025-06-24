Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes summer food program, drawing some criticism

Gov. Greg Abbott's recent veto of a $60 million state plan to support low-income families through a federal summer food program has sparked concern among educators and hunger relief advocates across Texas.

The program, known as Sun Bucks, would have provided $120 per eligible child to help families buy groceries during the summer months, when school meals are unavailable for many children.

Schools step in to help

"School may be out for summer, but hunger doesn't take a break," said Melinda Hillis, a representative with Dallas ISD's Food and Child Nutrition Services. "A lot of kids depend on schools to eat. So we offer summer meals to bridge that gap."

Dallas ISD, along with dozens of other school districts across the state, continues to offer summer breakfast and lunch programs. The district is also preparing to distribute family food baskets starting next week, in partnership with food pantries and charitable food banks.

Abbott cites federal funding concerns

Despite these efforts, the vetoed Sun Bucks program was seen as a critical supplement. Abbott defended his decision by citing concerns over federal funding reliability.

"There is significant uncertainty regarding federal matching rates for this and other similar programs," Abbott said in his veto explanation.

Families face food insecurity

But for families relying on free school meals, that uncertainty is already a daily reality.

"Families that receive free meals from our district are eligible for EBT," Hillis said. "This program would have helped them continue feeding their children through the summer."

Advocates call veto disappointing

The veto has drawn sharp criticism from hunger relief organizations. Feeding Texas, a coalition of food banks across the state, called the decision disappointing.

"The governor's veto comes at a time when nearly one in four children in Texas already face food insecurity," the organization said in a statement.

Future of summer aid uncertain

While school districts continue their summer meal campaigns, many are left wondering whether the state will reconsider its stance on summer food assistance in the future.