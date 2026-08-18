AAA Texas warns drivers, as new research shows speeding and keeping up with traffic are becoming more common

AAA Texas is urging drivers to slow down as new research shows many motorists believe driving 10 mph over the speed limit is acceptable and that keeping up with traffic is safer than following posted limits.

Noting speeding has become what it said was "normalized," the organization says those attitudes are concerning because even small increases in speed reduce a driver's ability to react and increase the severity of a crash.

"Drivers can easily fall into the mindset that going five or 10 miles per hour over the speed limit isn't really speeding, especially when surrounding traffic is moving faster," said Doug Shupe, corporate communications manager for AAA Texas. "But the laws of physics don't change just because speeding has become common. The faster you're traveling, the less time and distance you have to react when something unexpected happens."

According to new AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research, three in 10 drivers said "no one actually drives the speed limit," and nearly half believe keeping up with surrounding traffic is safer than following posted limits.

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"When people take cues from surrounding traffic instead of following posted speed limits, it creates a culture that makes crashes more difficult to prevent and roads less safe for everyone," said Dr. David Yang, president and executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

In 2024, unsafe speed contributed to more than 24,000 crashes in Texas – including 490 fatal crashes and 1,459 crashes causing serious injuries – at a time when speeding was a factor in nearly 30% of U.S. traffic deaths, according to the research.

Why do drivers speed?

Thirty-one percent said to get around slower drivers, 25 percent said to reach a destination faster, and 21 percent said to avoid holding up traffic, the research said.

Why do they slow down?

Seven-nine percent said to avoid a ticket, 72 percent said to avoid a crash, and 60 percent said because of bad weather, according to the research.

While examining public support for ways to reduce speeding, drivers showed strong support for increased police presence in areas with a history or potential for speed-related crashes. Roughly seven in ten also supported automated speed cameras in those locations.

The research also showed public support for enforcement measures, including strong backing for increased police presence and automated speed cameras in high‑risk areas.

AAA Texas said motorists should choose speed based on posted limits, visibility, weather/road conditions, and space around the vehicle.

Drivers should choose their speed based on the posted speed limit, visibility, and road and weather conditions, and space their vehicle, leaving room to respond to the unexpected, AAA Texas said.

"Safe driving isn't about matching the speed of the car next to you," Shupe said. "It's about choosing a speed that gives you the time and space you need to react. Arriving a few minutes sooner is never worth increasing the risk of a serious crash."

If driving the speed limit while others go faster, stay in the right lane, maintain a steady speed, increase following distance, and let faster vehicles pass, the organization said.

Bottom line, AAA Texas said, arriving a few minutes sooner isn't worth the risk.