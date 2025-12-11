Watch CBS News
A few more nice days ahead before winter brings a strong hit to North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

For the third day in a row, highs reached into the mid-60s on Thursday, great winter weather. Friday should be a few degrees warmer. Saturday will have some clouds, but highs again will get up into the 60s. Then a cold front arrives Saturday night. Expect a big drop in temperatures.

CBS Texas is a proud sponsor of the BMW Dallas Marathon on Sunday. We'll provide live coverage of the event on the CBSTexas.COM stream throughout the morning. The race is going to have a cold start with clouds, brisk winds, and wind chills in the 20s.

Conditions will improve as the race goes on. We'll have skies clearing with the winds coming down. Highs will only reach into the mid-40s.

Monday looks chilly at first, then a warm-up quickly sets in. It looks like we'll be in the 70s by mid-week after a slight chance of rain on Tuesday.

The upcoming weather pattern for the rest of December suggests warm and dry conditions. Christmas is two weeks away, but if I had to take an early guess on the forecast, I'd say somewhere in the mid-60s and partly cloudy. Chances of a white Christmas are not looking good. 

