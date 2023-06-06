83-year-old man charged in Rowlett woman's murder

ROWLETT (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An 83-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found shot to death inside a Rowlett home.

Rowlett police officers found the body of 78-year-old Sharon Radebaugh on Saturday while responding to a call for an unconscious person. Officers determined it was not a random act of violence and that it was related to a previous relationship.

Officers identified Elliott Wilson of Trinity as the suspect and with the help of the Trinity County Sheriff's Department and the Texas Rangers, the Rowlett police took him into custody on Sunday.

According to police, Wilson admitted to shooting Radebaugh during a confrontation over her new relationship. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.