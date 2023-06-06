Watch CBS News
Local News

83-year-old man charged in Rowlett woman's murder

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, June 5th, 2023
Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, June 5th, 2023 02:56

ROWLETT (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An 83-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found shot to death inside a Rowlett home.

Rowlett police officers found the body of 78-year-old Sharon Radebaugh on Saturday while responding to a call for an unconscious person. Officers determined it was not a random act of violence and that it was related to a previous relationship.

Officers identified Elliott Wilson of Trinity as the suspect and with the help of the Trinity County Sheriff's Department and the Texas Rangers, the Rowlett police took him into custody on Sunday. 

According to police, Wilson admitted to shooting Radebaugh during a confrontation over her new relationship. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 8:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.