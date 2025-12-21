Watch CBS News
80-year-old North Texas man arrested after shooting wife, then reporting it to neighbor, police say

An 80-year-old man shot his wife in the abdomen on Sunday morning, then walked next door to report it, Rockwall police said.

Just after 10 a.m., Rockwall police received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 600 block of Stafford Circle. Investigators said that the suspect, 80-year-old Steven Boewe, shot his 72-year-old wife inside their home.

Boewe then went to a neighbor's home and told them what happened. His wife was found with one gunshot to her abdomen and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Boewe has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault family violence, and is being held at the Rockwall County Jail. Bond has not been set yet. Rockwall police said the investigation is ongoing.

