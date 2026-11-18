The temporary caregivers of an 8-year-old Venezuelan girl, taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Irving two weeks ago, were granted sole custody of the child on Tuesday.

The stuffed animals and posters in a bedroom remain just as Barbara Chuecos Hidalgo left them.

A judge granted Barbara's temporary caregivers, Allith Galaviz and Laura Mejia, sole custody. The 8-year-old was taken by ICE while the family was taking her to school.

Barbara Chuecos Hidalgo

"What I'm going to tell her tonight, I'm going to tell her congratulations, that she's officially mine, but she needs to come clean up her room," Galaviz said, smiling.

"I'm happy. I know she's going to be back. I'm not going to say I don't worry, because we're not leaving; we're doing everything we can, but just getting this notice, I'm 100% sure that we're going to get her back. Now that we have custody of Barbara, we can finally hire an immigration attorney to stop her deportation," he continued.

What happened the day the child was taken?

Galaviz recorded a video as ICE agents detained Barbara. The video, now circulating online, shows agents demanding the family open the car door. Barbara can be heard saying in Spanish, "My mom treats me bad. I don't want to go with her," referring to her biological mother.

Galaviz's son was also inside the car. After Galaviz refused to open the door, an agent smashed the car window to detain Barbara.

"She was very scared," Galaviz told CBS News Texas. "Everything happened so fast, and with all the adrenaline, and they were grabbing me by the neck, trying to grab me out of the car."

ICE agents eventually took Barbara from the family.

Days later, the family said she was transferred to a facility in Corpus Christi, where she was placed with the Office of Refugee Resettlement. CBS News Texas contacted ORR for comment, but a spokesperson said ORR does not discuss individual cases.

"She was taken unjustly," said Galaviz.

How did the 8-year-old come to the U.S.?

Barbara came to the U.S. from Venezuela with her mother. The family said Barbara had been living with them on and off for two years because of alleged neglect by her biological mother.

According to ICE officials, Barbara's mother was convicted earlier this year of driving while intoxicated with Barbara in the vehicle. That's when the family said child protective services got involved. ICE said the biological mother was later sentenced and taken into ICE custody. She was granted voluntary departure and chose to be deported with Barbara.

In a statement, ICE said that when a parent makes that choice, the agency "works to facilitate family reunification and removal together."

ICE also said that, over several months, Barbara's caregiver declined to cooperate with efforts to facilitate communication and assess potential reunification. The agency added that officers acted in accordance with applicable law and policy, with consideration for the child's safety and welfare.

ICE continued by saying decisions involving a child's placement, welfare, or custody are made by the appropriate child-welfare and judicial authorities, not ICE.

But Galaviz maintains they did cooperate with ICE. While Galaviz and Mejia now have custody of Barbara, they are now focused on keeping her in the country.

"It doesn't mean that we can already get Barbara out of the facility of where she's at," Galaviz said. "We still have to go through a process, and the process can take 3-4 months."