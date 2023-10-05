Watch CBS News
Local News

8-year-old among those injured at Toyota Stadium during severe weather, fire department says

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

FC Dallas matchup postponed due to severe weather
FC Dallas matchup postponed due to severe weather 01:03

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An 8-year-old was one of two injured during severe weather at Toyota Stadium Wednesday evening, the Frisco Fire Department said.

The stadium was full of FC Dallas fans who came to watch the team's matchup against the Colorado Rapids, which was later postponed due to inclement weather, including a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that has been issued for parts of North Texas through 2 a.m. Thursday. 

Two patients were injured as a result of the weather, the fire department said, and the child was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

FC Dallas has since stated their rescheduled match against the Rapids will be announced at a later time.

Stay weather aware today and every day by checking our weather page and watching our 24/7 livestream here.  

First published on October 4, 2023 / 11:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.