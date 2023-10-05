8-year-old among those injured at Toyota Stadium during severe weather, fire department says

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An 8-year-old was one of two injured during severe weather at Toyota Stadium Wednesday evening, the Frisco Fire Department said.

The stadium was full of FC Dallas fans who came to watch the team's matchup against the Colorado Rapids, which was later postponed due to inclement weather, including a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that has been issued for parts of North Texas through 2 a.m. Thursday.

Two patients were injured as a result of the weather, the fire department said, and the child was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

FC Dallas has since stated their rescheduled match against the Rapids will be announced at a later time.

Our match against the Colorado Rapids tonight has been postponed due to inclement weather.



The rescheduled match date will be announced at a later time



Additional information on the 2023 MLS Match Delay, Postponement, Cancellation and Forfeiture Policy is available here:… pic.twitter.com/fcG4E1EZtD — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) October 5, 2023

