Threat of strong to severe storms across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Weather Alerts are posted for Wednesday through early Thursday morning due to the threat of strong to severe storms in parts of North Texas.

A strong cold front will push into the area from the northwest, giving way to scattered rain and storms.

Showers and storms will likely start to fire up after 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the cold front. Then, as the cold front arrives around 9 or 10 p.m. and slides through North Texas, there will be more widespread rain and storms in the area, including the Metroplex.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail are the main weather threats.

Parts of North Texas are under Levels 1 and 2 risks (Marginal and Slight) for strong to severe storms. There will also be a higher threat for flooding, especially for areas well east of I-35E and toward East Texas.

In fact, a flood watch is in effect for communities east of the Metroplex Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Some of these communities could see isolated rain amounts up to 4 inches. However, area-wide in North Texas, we'll likely see between 1 and 3 inches of rain. Remember to turn around, don't drown!

The heaviest rain will likely be south of our viewing area before 4 a.m. Thursday. But a few lingering showers and sprinkles will be possible through the early afternoon. Then, we'll see gradual clearing.

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the low 90s. On Thursday, highs will be in the low 80s. On Friday, there will be mostly sunny skies with high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

This weekend, temperatures will be even cooler! On Saturday, highs will be in low 70s, then in the upper 70s by Sunday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s.