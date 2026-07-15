79-year-old Colorado man arrested in 1981 strangulation of Grapevine woman, authorities say

A 79-year-old Colorado man has been arrested in the 1981 strangulation death of a woman in Grapevine, court documents and jail records show.

Larry Dean Brown, 79 Tarrant County Jail

Larry Dean Brown is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of murder, intentionally causing death.

An indictment alleges Brown used his hands or an electrical cord to strangle Beverly Bruneau just before Valentine's Day 45 years ago.

Jail records list Brown as a resident of Loveland, Colorado. His relationship to Bruneau is unknown. As of Wednesday night, no bond had been set.

Grapevine police did not respond to requests for comment. CBS News Texas also contacted Brown's listed attorney, Colin McLaughlin, but did not receive a response.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.