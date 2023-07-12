Watch CBS News
6 injured in Dallas shooting, police searching for suspects

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Six people were shot as Dallas Police Department Officers responded to a shooting Tuesday evening around 9:00 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Lancaster.

First responders took two men to a hospital, who are in stable condition. Three teenagers and a 37-year-old woman went to a hospital and are all in stable condition, as well. 

Police say the victims were involved in an argument with unknown suspects who fired at them. No arrests have been made, yet. The investigation is ongoing.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 11:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

