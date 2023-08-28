56-year-old man falls to his death from overpass in Garland

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Garland detectives have identified a 56-year-old man who was found deceased under a bridge on Aug. 24.

Police said they initially suspected foul play in the death of Genovevo Gonzalez. But the medical examiner determined his injuries were consistent with having fallen from from the bridge overpass at Duck Creek Drive and East Oates Road.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fall and whether it was intentional or accidental.

They encourage anyone who may have seen Gonzalez walking the area on the day he was found, around 1 p.m., to call them at 972-485-4840.

This remains an ongoing investigation.