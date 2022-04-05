Watch CBS News
More than half a million dollars in fentanyl seized at border

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Del Rio Port of Entry recently seized more than a half million dollars in fentanyl in a passenger vehicle.

"This significant seizure of a potentially fatal hard narcotic like fentanyl underscores the reality of the drug threat our frontline officers are facing and their commitment to upholding our border security mission," said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry.

On April 3, 2022, officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge encountered a passenger vehicle driven by a female U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico. He referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection equipment. After conducting a thorough secondary examination, officers seized 30 packages containing a total of 40.34 pounds of alleged fentanyl hidden within the vehicle.

They seized the narcotics, vehicle and turned the driver over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

First published on April 5, 2022 / 3:18 PM CDT

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

