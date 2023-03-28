5 children, 1 adult receive treatment after carbon monoxide exposure at home

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Five children and an adult are getting medical treatment after being exposed to carbon monoxide at a home in far south Fort Worth.

The call came in just after 8 p.m. in the 8300 block of Orleans Drive in far south Fort Worth. That's just east of McCart and south of Columbus Trail.

Fort Worth fire said they received a call from one of the daughters at the home.

One of the children opened the door for firefighters, then collapsed in front of them.

Other children were seen laying at the top of the stairs and at the bottom of the stairs in the home. The mother was upstairs "not acting right."

All six family members are listed as critical condition.

Five Fort Worth firefighters were also sent to the hospital as a precaution.