Illegal Ft. Worth street takeover, stolen cars, police chase ends in arrest of 5 wanted by statewide task force

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas) - Two teenagers and three adults are in custody after leading police on a chase involving two stolen vehicles that began with a street takeover in Fort Worth Saturday night.

According to the report, Fort Worth police were called to the corner of N. Beach St. and N. Tarrant Parkway for reported "hotrodders" around 10:30 p.m.

Responding officers saw a silver and black Dodge Challenger doing donuts in the intersection with a crowd starting to gather around them filming.

When the officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, the Dodge Challenger left the intersection at a high rate of speed, the report states.

As a DPS helicopter kept watch on the Challenger feeling police, a Lieutenant from the Richland Hills police department heard the police radio traffic and was able to deploy road spikes on the Challenger.

The report states the disabled Challenger pulled into a QT gas station, and all five occupants immediately exited the vehicle and started running.

Police said the occupants ran toward a Dodge Charger and jumped into that vehicle which sped away immediately.

A second police chase then began with officers pursuing the Dodge Charger.

The DPS helicopter continued following Dodge Charger to a location near 121 and S. Riverside Drive where the Charger stopped under a bridge and all of the occupants fled on foot.

Pursuing officers and officers in the area were able to locate all five individuals that were in the Charger.

After further investigation, officers determined that the Dodge Charger was reported stolen out of Addison PD and the Dodge Challenger involved in the initial pursuit was reported stolen out of Farmers Branch PD.

Officers identified all five individuals involved. Three adults in the vehicles were taken to the city jail. Two of the vehicles' occupants were identified as juveniles and were taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Through their investigation, officers found that both stolen vehicles had fictitious license plates on them.

Officers also discovered these suspects were part of the organized street takeover group that committed mayhem in Austin a few months ago and led Gov. Greg Abbott to launch a statewide street takeover task force.

Forth Worth police charged both Bruce Camacho, 17, and Saul Olade, 20, with evading arrest. Gustavo Camacho, 19, is charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Bruce Camacho, Gustavo Camacho, Saul Olade Fort Worth Police Department

The identities of the minors have not been released.